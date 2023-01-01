Provider Image

Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Accepting new patients
  1. Alvarado Eye Associates
    801 Orange Ave
    Suite 204
    Coronado, CA 92118
    619-437-4406
  2. Alvarado Eye Associates
    7877 Parkway Dr
    Suite 100
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-460-3711

About Glenn Cook, MD

Age:
 65
In practice since:
 1991
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Internship
University of California, Davis:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1013078427

Insurance plans accepted

Glenn Cook, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Glenn Cook, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Glenn Cook, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
