Grant McGann, DDS

Doctor of Dental Surgery
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
  1. Oral and Reconstructive Specialty Center
    7910 Frost St
    Ste 310
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-874-8181

About Grant McGann, DDS

My goal is to always provide the highest quality of care in a relaxing and efficient manor focused on patient service.
Age:
 45
In practice since:
 2008
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of the Pacific:
 Dental
Washington Hospital Center:
 Internship
Washington Hospital Center:
 Residency
Areas of focus
  • Dental extractions
  • Dental implants
  • Dental trauma
  • Maxillofacial surgery
  • Orthognathic surgery
  • Reconstructive surgery
  • Sleep disorders
  • Snoring
  • Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
NPI
1316119290

