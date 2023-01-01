Grant McGann, DDS
No ratings available
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
Oral and Reconstructive Specialty Center7910 Frost St
Ste 310
San Diego, CA 92123
About Grant McGann, DDS
My goal is to always provide the highest quality of care in a relaxing and efficient manor focused on patient service.
Age:45
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of the Pacific:Dental
Washington Hospital Center:Internship
Washington Hospital Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dental extractions
- Dental implants
- Dental trauma
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Orthognathic surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
NPI
1316119290
Insurance plans accepted
Grant McGann, DDS, accepts 6 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
