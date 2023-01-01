About Gregory Mack, MD

I aim to provide high quality evaluation, excellent treatment and compassionate care for patients with hand, elbow, shoulder and other upper extremity conditions or injuries, and to assist not only patients but those who refer patients to my office.

Age: 77

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education National Naval Medical Center : Residency

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Fellowship

Georgetown University : Medical School

National Naval Medical Center : Internship



