Gregory Mack, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Hand Specialists8008 Frost St.
Suite 403
San Diego, CA 92123
San Diego Hand Specialists1550 N Imperial Ave
Suite 2
El Centro, CA 92243
Care schedule
San Diego Hand Specialists8008 Frost St.
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Gregory Mack, MD
I aim to provide high quality evaluation, excellent treatment and compassionate care for patients with hand, elbow, shoulder and other upper extremity conditions or injuries, and to assist not only patients but those who refer patients to my office.
Age:77
In practice since:2006
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
National Naval Medical Center:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Fellowship
Georgetown University:Medical School
National Naval Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- Carpal tunnel
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Fracture management
- Hand microsurgery
- Hand surgery
- Hand therapy
- Nerve repair
- Reattachments
- Reconstructive surgery
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Tendon repair
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
NPI
1528169513
Insurance plans accepted
Gregory Mack, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
