Provider Image

Gregory Mack, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Hand Specialists
    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 403
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-715-9200
  2. San Diego Hand Specialists
    1550 N Imperial Ave
    Suite 2
    El Centro, CA 92243
    Get directions
    760-353-8319

Care schedule

San Diego Hand Specialists
8008 Frost St.
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Gregory Mack, MD

I aim to provide high quality evaluation, excellent treatment and compassionate care for patients with hand, elbow, shoulder and other upper extremity conditions or injuries, and to assist not only patients but those who refer patients to my office.
Age:
 77
In practice since:
 2006
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
National Naval Medical Center:
 Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Fellowship
Georgetown University:
 Medical School
National Naval Medical Center:
 Internship
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1528169513

Insurance plans accepted

Gregory Mack, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregory Mack, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.