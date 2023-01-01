About Gregory Wiener, MD

I provide consultations on all special procedures and therapy for digestive ailments and diseases. I offer state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, colonoscopy, hemorrhoid ligation and GERD testing. I also manage most gastroenterology conditions such as heartburn, constipation, diarrhea, IBS, colitis, swallowing problems, liver disease, colon cancer prevention and digestion/nutrition consultation. My patients have the opportunity to enroll in clinical research trials providing the latest medications and treatment options.

Age: 69

In practice since: 1987

Gender: Male

Languages: English , French , Spanish

Education Baylor College of Medicine : Internship

Baylor College of Medicine : Residency

Cetec University, Santa Domingo : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.