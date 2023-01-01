Provider Image

Gregory Wiener, MD

Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Location and phone

  1. 353 Church Ave
    Suite A
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-585-8883

About Gregory Wiener, MD

I provide consultations on all special procedures and therapy for digestive ailments and diseases. I offer state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, colonoscopy, hemorrhoid ligation and GERD testing. I also manage most gastroenterology conditions such as heartburn, constipation, diarrhea, IBS, colitis, swallowing problems, liver disease, colon cancer prevention and digestion/nutrition consultation. My patients have the opportunity to enroll in clinical research trials providing the latest medications and treatment options.
Age:
 69
In practice since:
 1987
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, French, Spanish
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Residency
Cetec University, Santa Domingo:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1811099534

Special recognitions

