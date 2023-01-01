Gwendolyn Henao, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN
Gwendolyn Henao, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Gwendolyn Henao, MD
Age:51
In practice since:2005
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Medical School
Baylor College of Medicine:Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
Areas of focus
- Bradley method
- Colposcopy
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- High-risk pregnancy
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Sexual dysfunction
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1669544110
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gwendolyn Henao, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gwendolyn Henao, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.