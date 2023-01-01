Hari Narayan, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatric cardiology (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Hari Narayan, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatric cardiology (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
- 3020 Childrens Way
MC5004
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Hari Narayan, MD
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
Cornell University Medical College:Medical School
Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center:Internship
Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center:Residency
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia:Fellowship
NPI
1376705707
Insurance plans accepted
Hari Narayan, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hari Narayan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hari Narayan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.