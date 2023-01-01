Hector Heredia-Martinez, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Hector Heredia-Martinez, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Hector Heredia-Martinez, MD
Age:73
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
National Autonomous University:Medical School
NPI
1699882365
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Hector Heredia-Martinez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hector Heredia-Martinez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Hector Heredia-Martinez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hector Heredia-Martinez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.