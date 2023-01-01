Howaida El-said, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatric cardiology (board certified)
About Howaida El-said, MD
Age:57
In practice since:2008
Gender:Female
Languages:Arabic, English
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Fellowship
Cairo University:Medical School
Cairo University:Internship
Cairo University:Residency
Areas of focus
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- EKG interpretation
- Electrophysiology studies
- Fetal echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Holter monitoring
- Pacemaker insertion
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1619030194
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Howaida El-said, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
