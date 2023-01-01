Irineo Tiangco, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
About Irineo Tiangco, MD
"Compassionate, informed and cost-effective."
Age:62
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino, Spanish
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Geriatrics
- Immigration physicals
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1245322213
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Irineo Tiangco, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Irineo Tiangco, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
