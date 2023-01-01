Provider Image

Jack Kleid, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Location and phone

  1. San Diego Heart and Medical Clinic
    3660 Clairemont Dr
    Suite 6
    San Diego, CA 92117
    858-274-2560

About Jack Kleid, MD

The needs of each patient is always my top priority. I treat everyone with the utmost respect.
Age:
 86
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Italian, Tagalog/Filipino, French
Education
Montefiore Hospital:
 Fellowship
New York Medical College:
 Medical School
Metropolitan Medical Center:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
  • Cholesterol management
  • Exercise stress test
  • Holter monitoring
  • Hypertension
  • Weight management
NPI
1033381124

