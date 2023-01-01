Jack Kleid, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Heart and Medical Clinic3660 Clairemont Dr
Suite 6
San Diego, CA 92117
About Jack Kleid, MD
The needs of each patient is always my top priority. I treat everyone with the utmost respect.
Age:86
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Italian, Tagalog/Filipino, French
Education
Montefiore Hospital:Fellowship
New York Medical College:Medical School
Metropolitan Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Hypertension
- Weight management
NPI
1033381124
Insurance plans accepted
Jack Kleid, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jack Kleid, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jack Kleid, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
