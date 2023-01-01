About James Longobardi, DPM

Since I was eight years old, I knew that I wanted to become a physician. My office environment is welcoming, warm and caring. I take pride in listening to my patients’ needs and wants and do my best to make sure they have an excellent outcome. I enjoy time with my wife and two daughters in addition to traveling when I am not working.

Age: 68

In practice since: 1990

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Long o bardi

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

Villa View Community Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.