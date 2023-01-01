James Longobardi, DPM
No ratings available
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Location and phone
- 450 4th Ave
Suite 401
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
- 50100 Golsh Rd
Valley Center, CA 92082
Get directions
About James Longobardi, DPM
Since I was eight years old, I knew that I wanted to become a physician. My office environment is welcoming, warm and caring. I take pride in listening to my patients’ needs and wants and do my best to make sure they have an excellent outcome. I enjoy time with my wife and two daughters in addition to traveling when I am not working.
Age:68
In practice since:1990
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Long o bardi
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Villa View Community Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1780664250
Insurance plans accepted
James Longobardi, DPM, accepts 7 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
James Longobardi, DPM, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Longobardi, DPM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
