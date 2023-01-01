James Peairs, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
James Peairs, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Location and phone
- 835 3rd Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About James Peairs, MD
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
Boston University School of Medicine:Medical School
Loma Linda University:Internship
Georgetown University:Residency
University of Iowa:Fellowship
NPI
1609135623
Insurance plans accepted
James Peairs, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Peairs, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Peairs, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.