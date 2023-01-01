James Scalone, DO
James Scalone, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - general (board certified)
About James Scalone, DO
I listen to my patients' needs to provide the best treatment options for every individual.
Age:68
In practice since:1990
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital:Internship
College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:Medical School
Metropolitan Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Bursitis
- Fracture management
- Hip disorders
- Knee pain
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Osteoporosis
NPI
1437162070
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
James Scalone, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Scalone, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
