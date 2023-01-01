About James Scalone, DO

I listen to my patients' needs to provide the best treatment options for every individual.

Age: 68

In practice since: 1990

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital : Internship

College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific : Medical School

Metropolitan Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



