About Jeanette Morrison, DO

My mother was a brittle diabetic and several times I observed how quick thinking and the proper medical care prevented hypoglycemic episodes from becoming fatal. I learned at a young age to administer her insulin and realized that I wanted to be a part of keeping people healthy. I try to focus on preventive care and use age-appropriate screening tests to identify potential medical problems before they become untreatable. I believe a strong physician-patient relationship can develop when a physician listens to a patient, offers compassion and tries to offer the best medical advice possible. In my spare time, I enjoy reading and exercising. I also love vacationing with my friends and family.

Age: 63

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Philadelphia Osteopathic : Internship

Philadelphia Osteopathic : Residency

Philadelphia Osteopathic : Medical School



Areas of focus Acne

Anxiety and panic disorders

Arthritis

Back evaluation and treatment

Cholesterol management

Dementia

Depression

Diabetes

Esophageal reflux

Hay fever

Heartburn

Hypertension

Nutrition

Osteoporosis

Preventive medicine

Shingles

Smoking cessation techniques

Ulcer evaluation/treatment

Weight management

Women's health

NPI 1558302604