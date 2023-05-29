Doctor of Osteopathy
Insurance
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Jeanette Morrison, DO
My mother was a brittle diabetic and several times I observed how quick thinking and the proper medical care prevented hypoglycemic episodes from becoming fatal. I learned at a young age to administer her insulin and realized that I wanted to be a part of keeping people healthy. I try to focus on preventive care and use age-appropriate screening tests to identify potential medical problems before they become untreatable. I believe a strong physician-patient relationship can develop when a physician listens to a patient, offers compassion and tries to offer the best medical advice possible. In my spare time, I enjoy reading and exercising. I also love vacationing with my friends and family.
Age:63
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Philadelphia Osteopathic:Internship
Philadelphia Osteopathic:Residency
Philadelphia Osteopathic:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Weight management
- Women's health
Ratings and reviews
4.8
214 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Dr Morrison was outstanding
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Morrison knew what my issues were when she called me. She listened to me and gave her recommendations based on the most update guidelines for the condition I was dealing with at that time.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Great dr
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Dr Morrison is the best, she always listens all my concerns and gives me the best advice
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jeanette Morrison, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeanette Morrison, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
