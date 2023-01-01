Jeffrey Wasserstrom, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
About Jeffrey Wasserstrom, MD
Age:69
In practice since:1986
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Ohio State University:Medical School
State University of New York:Residency
Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center (Phoenix):Internship
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Laser surgery
- Laser vision correction surgery
- Macular degeneration
- Microsurgery
- Pterygium surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710922687
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jeffrey Wasserstrom, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey Wasserstrom, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
