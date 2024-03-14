Provider Image

Jessica Gomez, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. California Retina Associates
    835 3rd Ave
    Suite A
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-425-7735
  2. California Retina Associates
    1520 East Plaza Boulevard
    National City, CA 91950
    619-425-7755

Care schedule

California Retina Associates
835 3rd Ave
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
California Retina Associates
1520 East Plaza Boulevard
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Jessica Gomez, MD

Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:
 Medical School
University of Minnesota:
 Residency
Olive View Medical Center:
 Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1790041804
Insurance plans accepted

Jessica Gomez, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

