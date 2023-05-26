Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Jieyu Lowery, MD
I strive to help my patients achieve health goals, motivate them to incorporate healthy living into daily living, and stay happy every day! I do not prescribe narcotic pain medication and I am a strong believer in natural, alternative ways to manage pain. Outside of work, I love painting, cooking and spending time with family and friends.
Age:50
In practice since:2011
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Jay-U
Languages:English, Mandarin, Shanghainese
Education
Fort Wayne Medical Education Program:Internship
Fort Wayne Medical Education Program:Residency
Shanghai Second Medical University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (adult)
- Abuse (child)
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Complementary therapies
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- End-of-life care
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1598932980
Insurance plans accepted
Jieyu Lowery, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
348 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Love these people.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Lowery is exemplary!
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
She the best!!
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lowery is the best of all Doctors. She listens to you but she also knows you, she knows about your family which is total family health. She communicates your test results to you right away and will let you know if there is any concern. I feel at home with Dr. Lowery, she is easy to talk to and always listens and tries to help you and support your needs.. This was my last visit with Dr. Lowery as I am moving to Tennessee, I wish I could take her with me. She exemplifies the Sharp Experience.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Jieyu Lowery, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jieyu Lowery, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
