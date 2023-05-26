Verified Patient May 18, 2023 5.0

Dr. Lowery is the best of all Doctors. She listens to you but she also knows you, she knows about your family which is total family health. She communicates your test results to you right away and will let you know if there is any concern. I feel at home with Dr. Lowery, she is easy to talk to and always listens and tries to help you and support your needs.. This was my last visit with Dr. Lowery as I am moving to Tennessee, I wish I could take her with me. She exemplifies the Sharp Experience.