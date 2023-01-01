Joel Snyder, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Pediatric Primary Care Medical Group6475 Alvarado Rd
Suite 120
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
About Joel Snyder, MD
Age:80
In practice since:1993
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Colorado:Residency
University of Maryland:Medical School
University of Maryland:Internship
Boston Children's Hospital:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (child)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Blood disorders
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Spina bifida
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1487748018
Insurance plans accepted
Joel Snyder, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joel Snyder, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joel Snyder, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
