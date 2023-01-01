Scheduling not available for this provider
About John Gaidry, MD
I knew as a young child that I wanted to be a physician. For me, open communication between the physician and patient is essential. I am proud to have been part of the team that created the Downtown Senior Health Center nearly 20 years ago. I enjoy photography when I am not working.
Age:67
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:gay dree
Languages:English
Education
St. George's University:Medical School
Kings County Hospital (Brooklyn, NY):Internship
Kings County Hospital (Brooklyn, NY):Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- End-of-life care
- Geriatrics
- Physical disabilities
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1215967906
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Gaidry, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Gaidry, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
