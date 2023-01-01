John Lane, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Sports medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
John G. Lane, MD1501 Ocotillo Dr
Suite G
El Centro, CA 92243
John G. Lane, MD3750 Convoy St
Suite 116
San Diego, CA 92111
Care schedule
John G. Lane, MD3750 Convoy St
Monday
Friday
About John Lane, MD
Age:67
In practice since:1990
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Michigan:Internship
University of Michigan:Residency
Yale University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ACL tear
- Knee arthroscopy
- Knee pain
- Knee surgery
- Ligament injuries
- Mako® robotic-arm assisted surgery
- Meniscal tear
- Orthopedic surgery
- Sports medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1669583191
Insurance plans accepted
John Lane, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Lane, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.