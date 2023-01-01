John Tillner, DDS
No ratings available
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
Location and phone
Chula Vista Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Care schedule
-
Wednesday
-
Friday
About John Tillner, DDS
It is an honor to be able to assist people every day with their daily functionality and quality of life. I do my best to make the entire patient experience as painless as possible — both emotionally and physically. When I am not working, I enjoy family time and being outside.
Age:46
In practice since:2010
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Medical College of Wisconsin:Residency
University of the Pacific:Dental
University of Illinois:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dental extractions
- Dental implants and bone grafting
- Dentoalveolar trauma
- Facial cosmetic surgery
- Facial trauma
- Laser surgery
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Obstructive sleep apnea surgery
- Oral and facial infections
- Oral and maxillofacial pathology
- Orthognathic surgery
- Reconstructive facial surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Repair of nerve injuries
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Surgically assisted orthodontics
NPI
1316135452
Insurance plans accepted
John Tillner, DDS, accepts 4 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
