It is an honor to be able to assist people every day with their daily functionality and quality of life. I do my best to make the entire patient experience as painless as possible — both emotionally and physically. When I am not working, I enjoy family time and being outside.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Medical College of Wisconsin : Residency

University of the Pacific : Dental

University of Illinois : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Dental extractions

Dental implants and bone grafting

Dentoalveolar trauma

Facial cosmetic surgery

Facial trauma

Laser surgery

Maxillofacial surgery

Obstructive sleep apnea surgery

Oral and facial infections

Oral and maxillofacial pathology

Orthognathic surgery

Reconstructive facial surgery

Reconstructive surgery

Repair of nerve injuries

Sleep apnea

Sleep disorders

Snoring

Surgically assisted orthodontics

