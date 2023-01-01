John Tillner, DDS

No ratings available
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Chula Vista Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center
    769 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 200
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    619-482-6774

Care schedule

  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Friday

About John Tillner, DDS

It is an honor to be able to assist people every day with their daily functionality and quality of life. I do my best to make the entire patient experience as painless as possible — both emotionally and physically. When I am not working, I enjoy family time and being outside.
Age:
 46
In practice since:
 2010
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Medical College of Wisconsin:
 Residency
University of the Pacific:
 Dental
University of Illinois:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1316135452

Insurance plans accepted

John Tillner, DDS, accepts 4 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Tillner, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.