About Joseph Leonard, MD

I became a physician to combine caring for people with the practice of medicine. I enjoy taking care of people of all ages and backgrounds, both in the office and in the hospital. In my spare time, I give back to our profession by teaching family medicine to third-year UCSD medical students. I also enjoy exercise and family time.

Age: 71

In practice since: 1981

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Long Beach Memorial Medical Center : Residency

University of Southern California : Internship

University of Southern California : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



NPI 1124086590