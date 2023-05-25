Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Joseph Leonard, MD
I became a physician to combine caring for people with the practice of medicine. I enjoy taking care of people of all ages and backgrounds, both in the office and in the hospital. In my spare time, I give back to our profession by teaching family medicine to third-year UCSD medical students. I also enjoy exercise and family time.
Age:71
In practice since:1981
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center:Residency
University of Southern California:Internship
University of Southern California:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colitis
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Trigger point injection
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
NPI
1124086590
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Joseph Leonard, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Leonard, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
