Joseph Stein, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology (board certified)
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
About Joseph Stein, MD
Age:70
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Northwestern University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Brigham and Women's Hospital:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Electrophysiology studies
- Pacemaker insertion
NPI
1285708628
Special recognitions
