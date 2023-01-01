About Kamshad Raiszadeh, MD

Using state-of-the-art clinical technology, my goal is to thoroughly evaluate my patient's condition. I have a conservative philosophy with regard to surgery. Surgery is advised only when all non-surgical methods have proven futile, and where there is a reasonable expectation that it will improve the patient's outcome.

Age: 58

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Farsi

Education Hospital for Joint Diseases : Fellowship

University of California, Davis : Internship

University of California, Davis : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



