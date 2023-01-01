About Kamshad Raiszadeh, MD
Using state-of-the-art clinical technology, my goal is to thoroughly evaluate my patient's condition. I have a conservative philosophy with regard to surgery. Surgery is advised only when all non-surgical methods have proven futile, and where there is a reasonable expectation that it will improve the patient's outcome.
Age:58
In practice since:1996
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
Hospital for Joint Diseases:Fellowship
University of California, Davis:Internship
University of California, Davis:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthroscopy and arthroplasty
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Fracture management
- Laminectomy
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Scoliosis
- Spine surgery
- Trauma
- Vertebroplasty
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1841356664
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kamshad Raiszadeh, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kamshad Raiszadeh, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kamshad Raiszadeh, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kamshad Raiszadeh, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.