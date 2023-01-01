Karen McGowan, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Karen McGowan, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
- 6475 Alvarado Rd
Suite 120
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
About Karen McGowan, MD
I like to treat my patients and their parents as I would like to have my children and myself treated. I like to treat the whole patient. I decided to become a physician because I want to help people and I felt that being a physician was the best way to do this. In my spare time, I enjoy gourmet cooking, hiking and gardening.
Age:59
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Mick-goww-an
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asperger's syndrome
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Colic
- Depression
- Down syndrome
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1851380729
Insurance plans accepted
Karen McGowan, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Karen McGowan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Karen McGowan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.