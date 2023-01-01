About Karen McGowan, MD

I like to treat my patients and their parents as I would like to have my children and myself treated. I like to treat the whole patient. I decided to become a physician because I want to help people and I felt that being a physician was the best way to do this. In my spare time, I enjoy gourmet cooking, hiking and gardening.

Age: 59

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Mick-goww-an

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.