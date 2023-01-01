Karen Tipler, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Urgent care
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Karen Tipler, MD
Age:60
In practice since:2002
Gender:Female
Languages:English, French
Education
University of Ottawa:Internship
University of Ottawa:Residency
Queen's University (Canada):Medical School
NPI
1740391382
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Karen Tipler, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Karen Tipler, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
