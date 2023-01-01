Provider Image

Katrina Durkee, NP

Nurse Practitioner
Pediatrics
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    858-499-2600

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Katrina Durkee, NP

I am a certified pediatric nurse practitioner and a lifestyle medicine associate. I love working with children and their families and assisting them on their health care journey here at Sharp.
Age:
 54
