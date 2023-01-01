About Kenneth Romero, MD

My mission is to diagnose pain, understand its impact on the patient and treat the individual patient.

Education Hahnemann University : Medical School

Maricopa Medical Center : Internship

University of Southern California Medical Center : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Caudal injection

Chronic pain management

Discogram

Epidural steroid injections

Epidurolysis

Facet injection

Intercostal nerve block

Narcotic/Baclofen pump

Sacroiliac joint injections

Selective nerve block injections

Spinal cord stimulator

Sympathetic nerve block for RSD

Trigger point injection

