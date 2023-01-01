Kenneth Romero, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Anesthesiology (board certified)
Pain management
Location and phone
Kenneth A. Romero752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 206
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Kenneth Romero, MD
My mission is to diagnose pain, understand its impact on the patient and treat the individual patient.
Age:62
In practice since:1993
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Hahnemann University:Medical School
Maricopa Medical Center:Internship
University of Southern California Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Caudal injection
- Chronic pain management
- Discogram
- Epidural steroid injections
- Epidurolysis
- Facet injection
- Intercostal nerve block
- Narcotic/Baclofen pump
- Sacroiliac joint injections
- Selective nerve block injections
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1902832702
Insurance plans accepted
Kenneth Romero, MD, accepts 7 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kenneth Romero, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kenneth Romero, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
