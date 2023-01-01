Kevin Rapeport, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Kevin Rapeport, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Location and phone
Rapeport Medical Corporation9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 940B
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About Kevin Rapeport, MD
Age:67
In practice since:1990
Gender:Male
Languages:Afrikaans, English
Education
Lenox Hill Hospital:Fellowship
San Francisco Heart Institute:Fellowship
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:Residency
University of Witwatersrand (South Africa):Medical School
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (laser-assisted)
- Angioplasty (PTCA balloon procedure)
- Atherectomy
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Stent
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1952308124
Insurance plans accepted
Kevin Rapeport, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Kevin Rapeport, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kevin Rapeport, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Kevin Rapeport, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kevin Rapeport, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.