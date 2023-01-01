Provider Image

L. Randall Mohler, MD

Medical Doctor
Hand surgery (board certified)
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Sports medicine (board certified)
Upper extremity
  1. California Orthopaedic Institute
    7485 Mission Valley Rd
    Suite 104A
    San Diego, CA 92108
    619-291-8930

About L. Randall Mohler, MD

I am a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the American Association of Orthopedic Sports Medicine, the Arthroscopy Association of North America and the California Orthopedic Association. My expertise and interests include sports injuries, hand surgery and joint replacement.
Age:
 57
In practice since:
 2000
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of Washington:
 Fellowship
Ohio State University:
 Medical School
Pennsylvania State University:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
1548220080

