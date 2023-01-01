About L. Randall Mohler, MD

I am a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the American Association of Orthopedic Sports Medicine, the Arthroscopy Association of North America and the California Orthopedic Association. My expertise and interests include sports injuries, hand surgery and joint replacement.

Age: 57

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of Washington : Fellowship

Ohio State University : Medical School

Pennsylvania State University : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



