Larry Dodge, MD

Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Spine

About Larry Dodge, MD

Age:
 69
In practice since:
 1988
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Francisco:
 Residency
University of California, San Francisco:
 Medical School
University of Michigan:
 Internship
Case Western Reserve University:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1366404873

