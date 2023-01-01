Larry Dodge, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Spine
About Larry Dodge, MD
Age:69
In practice since:1988
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
University of Michigan:Internship
Case Western Reserve University:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Arthroscopy and arthroplasty
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Laminectomy
- Microsurgery
- Sports medicine
- Total joint replacement
NPI
1366404873
Special recognitions
