Laurence Yellen, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease
About Laurence Yellen, MD
Age:80
In practice since:1974
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Illinois:Medical School
Good Samaritan Hospital (Los Angeles):Fellowship
University of Southern California:Internship
University of Southern California:Residency
Areas of focus
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Exercise stress test
NPI
1477680551
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Laurence Yellen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Laurence Yellen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
