Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance

Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Lee Remington-Boone, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Anna Garcia, and we work together to provide you excellent care.
Age:52
In practice since:2003
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- LGBTQ health
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
- Women's health
NPI
1164421012
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Lee Remington-Boone, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
237 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Best Dr. I've have everything had. Dr. Boone is amazing. My whole family thinks she is wonderful. Very thorough. Kind. Listens. Understands what you are trying to explain & never misses anything.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
As stated before - awesome care.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Love Dr. Boone. Always caring and amazing!!
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
She not only tells me what to do but she writes it down for me. She's wonderful. She cares
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Lee Remington-Boone, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lee Remington-Boone, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
