Lukasz Swistun, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Lukasz Swistun, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 130
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About Lukasz Swistun, MD
In practice since:2020
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Illinois:Residency
University of Utah:Residency
University of Illinois:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
NPI
1902083140
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lukasz Swistun, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lukasz Swistun, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.