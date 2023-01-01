Provider Image

Lynne Bird, MD

Medical Doctor
Pediatric genetics (board certified)
  1. Children's Associated Medical Group
    7920 Frost St
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-966-7484

About Lynne Bird, MD

Age:
 62
In practice since:
 1994
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Duke University:
 Medical School
NPI
1487725230

Insurance plans accepted

Lynne Bird, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

