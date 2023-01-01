About Maneesh Bawa, MD

I pride myself on doing all I can to improve the quality of life of my patients in a compassionate, educated and thorough manner. I believe in a comprehensive approach to patient care, beginning initially with non-operative modalities.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

Emory University : Fellowship

Johns Hopkins University : Medical School



Areas of focus Arthritis

Arthroscopy and arthroplasty

Back evaluation and treatment

Laminectomy

Osteoporosis

Scoliosis

