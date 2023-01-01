Maneesh Bawa, MD
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Spine
About Maneesh Bawa, MD
I pride myself on doing all I can to improve the quality of life of my patients in a compassionate, educated and thorough manner. I believe in a comprehensive approach to patient care, beginning initially with non-operative modalities.
Age:49
In practice since:2010
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Emory University:Fellowship
Johns Hopkins University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Arthroscopy and arthroplasty
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Laminectomy
- Osteoporosis
- Scoliosis
NPI
1952363038
Special recognitions
