This provider is no longer in practice at Sharp.
About Marcia Elfenbaum, MD
My goal is to improve function, mobility and activities of daily living. I can't change what's happened to my patients and I can't take away the pain they've experienced in the past, but I can help give them a fuller and happier quality of life.
Age:57
In practice since:2000
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Tel-Aviv University (Israel):Medical School
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
California Pacific Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- BOTOX medical injections
- Chronic pain management
- Head injury
- Sacroiliac joint injections
- Spinal cord dysfunction
- Trigger point injection
NPI
1184640583
Special recognitions
