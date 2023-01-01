About Marcia Elfenbaum, MD

My goal is to improve function, mobility and activities of daily living. I can't change what's happened to my patients and I can't take away the pain they've experienced in the past, but I can help give them a fuller and happier quality of life.

Age: 57

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Tel-Aviv University (Israel) : Medical School

Baylor College of Medicine : Residency

California Pacific Medical Center : Internship



Areas of focus BOTOX medical injections

Chronic pain management

Head injury

Sacroiliac joint injections

Spinal cord dysfunction

Trigger point injection

