Mark Selecky, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Sports medicine
About Mark Selecky, MD
I provide world class care in a friendly, compassionate and professional manner.
Age:58
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Southern California:Internship
University of Southern California:Residency
University of Pennsylvania:Medical School
Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1669414850
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mark Selecky, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Selecky, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
