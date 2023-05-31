Mary Pikus, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Mary Pikus, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Mary Pikus, MD
I believe it's important for patients to take an active role in their health care. It's what I try to stress with all my patients and I've found it to be very beneficial.
Age:69
In practice since:1988
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Indiana University:Medical School
St. John's Hospital (Detroit, MI):Internship
St. John's Hospital (Detroit, MI):Residency
Areas of focus
- End-of-life care
- Geriatrics
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1548370596
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Mary Pikus, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
310 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Pikus is always professional, caring, takes time to listen, involves me in test results, explains rationale for any follow up needed
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Pikus is very personable. I always enjoy our conversations as we meet each year. She is thorough in her examination showing understanding of my Individual needs as we determine courses of action to optimize my health and well-being.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
4.4
I used to see a dermatologist who retired for annual screening. GP will only photograph spots that I'm concerned with but will not give me a referral. Not sure if there are other spots that should be looked at.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Dr. Pikus was very thorough in discussing my test results and answered all my questions. I trust her judgment.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Mary Pikus, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mary Pikus, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 250 recognitions
Mary Pikus, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mary Pikus, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.