Mary Pikus, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Not accepting new patients
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92121
    858-499-2704

About Mary Pikus, MD

I believe it's important for patients to take an active role in their health care. It's what I try to stress with all my patients and I've found it to be very beneficial.
Age:
 69
In practice since:
 1988
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Indiana University:
 Medical School
St. John's Hospital (Detroit, MI):
 Internship
St. John's Hospital (Detroit, MI):
 Residency
Areas of focus
NPI
1548370596
Mary Pikus, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.9
310 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Pikus is always professional, caring, takes time to listen, involves me in test results, explains rationale for any follow up needed
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Pikus is very personable. I always enjoy our conversations as we meet each year. She is thorough in her examination showing understanding of my Individual needs as we determine courses of action to optimize my health and well-being.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
4.4
I used to see a dermatologist who retired for annual screening. GP will only photograph spots that I'm concerned with but will not give me a referral. Not sure if there are other spots that should be looked at.
Verified Patient
May 20, 2023
5.0
Dr. Pikus was very thorough in discussing my test results and answered all my questions. I trust her judgment.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 250 recognitions
Mary Pikus, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mary Pikus, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
