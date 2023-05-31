Ratings and reviews

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 31, 2023 5.0 Dr Pikus is always professional, caring, takes time to listen, involves me in test results, explains rationale for any follow up needed

Verified Patient May 26, 2023 5.0 Dr. Pikus is very personable. I always enjoy our conversations as we meet each year. She is thorough in her examination showing understanding of my Individual needs as we determine courses of action to optimize my health and well-being.

Verified Patient May 24, 2023 4.4 I used to see a dermatologist who retired for annual screening. GP will only photograph spots that I'm concerned with but will not give me a referral. Not sure if there are other spots that should be looked at.