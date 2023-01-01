Mauricio Pons, MD
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Location and phone
- 1452 S La Brucherie Rd
Suite A
El Centro, CA 92243
- 8851 Center Dr
Suite 406
La Mesa, CA 91942
California Retina Associates835 3rd Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Mauricio Pons, MD
Age:53
In practice since:2017
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University:Internship
Universidad Nacional de Cuyo:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Laser surgery
- Macular degeneration
- Pterygium surgery
- Retinal detachment - evaluation and repair
- Tear duct surgery
NPI
1376723759
Insurance plans accepted
Mauricio Pons, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
