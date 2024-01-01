About Megan Carey, PA

I chose to become an orthopedic physician assistant because it is extremely rewarding to be able to work with patients through the recovery process and help them regain function and mobility. Each patient's experience is unique, and to meet their specific needs it is important to implement individualized treatment plans, provide education and work together to ensure that their goals are met. In my free time, I enjoy running, traveling, surfing, photography and spending time with family and friends. To me, The Sharp Experience means providing the highest level of care to our patients for them to feel confident when returning to their daily routine and active lifestyle.