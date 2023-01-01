Provider Image

Melanie Wu, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Neurology (board certified)

Location and phone

  1. The Neuron Clinic
    450 4th Ave
    Suite 214
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-425-3840
  2. The Neuron Clinic
    44045 Margarita Rd
    Suite 106
    Temecula, CA 92592
    951-462-4624

About Melanie Wu, DO

In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Non-binary
Languages: 
Cantonese, English
Education
Loma Linda University Health Education Consortium:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Western University Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:
 Medical School
Loma Linda University Health Education Consortium:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1215357223

