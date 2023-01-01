Provider Image

Melinda Astran, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. San Ysidro Health Center
    950 S Euclid Ave
    San Diego, CA 92114
    619-662-4100

About Melinda Astran, MD

Age:
 39
In practice since:
 2020
Languages: 
English, Spanish
NPI
1184624744

Melinda Astran, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

