Mengying Guo, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
About Mengying Guo, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Rakhi Khatri, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I decided to become a physician because I enjoy sharing my medical knowledge with my patients. I’m passionate about promoting preventative care and working with my patients toward their goals. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, cooking, and traveling.
Age:34
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Mane-ying Gwoe
Languages:English
Education
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Residency
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
1235664301
