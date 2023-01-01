About Mengying Guo, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Rakhi Khatri, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I decided to become a physician because I enjoy sharing my medical knowledge with my patients. I’m passionate about promoting preventative care and working with my patients toward their goals. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, cooking, and traveling.

Age: 34

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Mane-ying Gwoe

Languages: English

Education Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Residency

Medical College of Wisconsin : Medical School

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship



NPI 1235664301