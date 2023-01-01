Michael Jacobson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Michael Jacobson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Pediatric Medical Group3257 Camino De Los Coches
Suite 301
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Get directions
About Michael Jacobson, MD
I treat every child with the attention to detail and caring attitude that I would want in my own child's pediatrician.
Age:50
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Chicago Medical School:Medical School
Lutheran General Hospital:Internship
Lutheran General Hospital:Residency
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Blood disorders
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Eating disorders
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1831284249
Insurance plans accepted
Michael Jacobson, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Jacobson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Jacobson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.