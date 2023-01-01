Provider Image

Michael Jacobson, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Pediatric Medical Group
    3257 Camino De Los Coches
    Suite 301
    Carlsbad, CA 92009
    Get directions
    760-633-3640

About Michael Jacobson, MD

I treat every child with the attention to detail and caring attitude that I would want in my own child's pediatrician.
Age:
 50
In practice since:
 2004
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Chicago Medical School:
 Medical School
Lutheran General Hospital:
 Internship
Lutheran General Hospital:
 Residency
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1831284249

Insurance plans accepted

Michael Jacobson, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Jacobson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.