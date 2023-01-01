About Michael Lenihan, MD

My passion is sports medicine. I am the orthopedic physician for the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, Southwestern College and 11 area high schools. Previously, I assisted the team physicians for the LA Lakers, Dodgers, Angels, Rams and Kings. My expertise includes special training in arthroscopic shoulder, elbow, wrist, knee and ankle surgery. I have been Chief of Surgery at Sharp Chula Vista and am fluent in Spanish.

Age: 64

In practice since: 1992

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Los Angeles County General Hospital : Residency

Los Angeles County General Hospital : Internship

Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic : Fellowship

University of Southern California : Medical School



