Michael Lenihan, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Sports medicine
Michael Lenihan, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Sports medicine
Location and phone
Lenihan, Selecky, and Chadha ORS955 Lane Ave
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
About Michael Lenihan, MD
My passion is sports medicine. I am the orthopedic physician for the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, Southwestern College and 11 area high schools. Previously, I assisted the team physicians for the LA Lakers, Dodgers, Angels, Rams and Kings. My expertise includes special training in arthroscopic shoulder, elbow, wrist, knee and ankle surgery. I have been Chief of Surgery at Sharp Chula Vista and am fluent in Spanish.
Age:64
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Los Angeles County General Hospital:Residency
Los Angeles County General Hospital:Internship
Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic:Fellowship
University of Southern California:Medical School
Areas of focus
- ACL tear
- Knee arthroscopy
- Knee pain
- Knee surgery
- Ligament injuries
- Meniscal tear
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1699711846
Insurance plans accepted
Michael Lenihan, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael Lenihan, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Lenihan, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael Lenihan, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Lenihan, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.