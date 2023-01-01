Michael Moon, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pain management (board certified)
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Michael Moon, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pain management (board certified)
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Michael Moon, MD
My goal is to effectively diagnose painful medical injuries and conditions, and then develop a comprehensive treatment plan to alleviate pain, increase overall function, and improve the patient's quality of life.
Age:54
In practice since:2000
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Loma Linda University:Fellowship
Loma Linda University:Medical School
Loma Linda University:Internship
Loma Linda University:Residency
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic pain management
- Nerve conduction studies
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1619014230
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael Moon, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Moon, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael Moon, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Moon, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.