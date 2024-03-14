Provider Image

Mohammed Neyaz, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Nephrology (board certified)
Sharp Community

Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo
    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    858-499-2600

About Mohammed Neyaz, MD

Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
Hindi, Spanish, Urdu
Education
NOVA Southeastern University:
 Medical School
McLaren Greater Lansing:
 Residency
Ingham Medical Center:
 Fellowship
McLaren Greater Lansing:
 Internship
NPI
1245459973

