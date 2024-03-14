Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W. Bernardo Drive
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
About Mohammed Neyaz, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:Hindi, Spanish, Urdu
Education
NOVA Southeastern University:Medical School
McLaren Greater Lansing:Residency
Ingham Medical Center:Fellowship
McLaren Greater Lansing:Internship
NPI
1245459973
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohammed Neyaz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
