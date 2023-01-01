Mushrik Kaisey, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Geriatric medicine (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Mushrik Kaisey, MD
"Provide patients and families with compassionate, understanding care combined with advanced medicine especially in Aging (geriatric) medicine."
Age:70
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Temple University:Fellowship
Baghdad Medical School:Medical School
Presby Medical Center of Pennsylvania:Internship
Presby Medical Center of Pennsylvania:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1386654010
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
