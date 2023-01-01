Mylien Ho, MD
Mylien Ho, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Mylien Ho, MD
Age:62
In practice since:1994
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
Louisiana State University:Internship
Louisiana State University:Residency
Parkland Memorial Hospital:Residency
University of Nebraska:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colposcopy
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Sexual dysfunction
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1851464606
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mylien Ho, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mylien Ho, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
